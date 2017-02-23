CENTRAL BANK MONITORING IRISH LENDERS WITH UK EXPOSURE TO GAUGE BREXIT RISKS - The impact of Brexit on the Irish economy is likely to be "negative and material," the Central Bank deputy governor has said, as she revealed it is monitoring the effects on Irish banks with UK arms.

New data yesterday showed that the UK economy sped up at the end of 2016. But over the whole year it was weaker than previously thought and there were signs that the Brexit vote will increasingly act as a brake on growth in 2017. Business investment in the UK fell and slowing household spending growth raised questions about the outlook for 2017. The Central Bank here thinks there is some potential for a positive impact on Irish growth as a result of Brexit, from higher cross-border investment by companies opting out of the UK, says the Irish Independent. Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery said yesterday that this investment may go beyond the financial sector to include new investment in the technology and fintech sectors. However, the fallout on other parts of the economy, including Irish exports to the UK, means the overall effect here will be lower growth, she said in a speech at the Irish Centre for European Law, Royal Irish Academy, Dublin. She also warned of volatility in the period between Brexit being triggered and new arrangements being put in place.

***

ONLY 15 TAXPAYERS DISCLOSE OFFSHORE ASSETS - Only 15 taxpayers have yet approached Revenue to declare offshore assets since Minister for Finance Michael Noonan announced a new hardline approach on offshore tax evasion.

The Minister signalled in his budget speech last October that anyone with undeclared offshore assets will lose the option after May 1st of voluntarily disclosing details to the tax authorities in return for a significantly reduced penalty and the chance to remain anonymous. The measure will hit not only large-scale tax evaders but also ordinary taxpayers who may have a bank account, pension or holiday property abroad, including in Northern Ireland and in Britain, writes the Irish Times. In a written reply to a Parliamentary Question from Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty, Mr Noonan said 13 voluntary disclosures relating to offshore matters have been received since his budget speech, “resulting in settlements amounting to €188,650 in tax, interest and penalties”. Two other cases are currently been signalled with an advance payment of €47,000 made "on account" in one of them, the Minister said.

***

ASHFORD STUDIOS SUBMITS NEW €90m PLANNING BID - The Co Wicklow studios where the hit series Vikings, is shot has made a fresh bid for a €90m expansion that would create 1,500 movie-related jobs.

Plans have been lodged by Joe and Shelley O’Connell’s Ashford Studios with Wicklow County Council for phase two of the studio plan at Kellystown in Ashford, says the Irish Examiner. The €90m expansion includes four film studios of 3,716sq m each, a TV studio, offices, support space, and visitor centre in a bid to underpin the development of a TV and film-skills cluster in the county. The promoters hope the centre will attract 100,000 visitors each year. The firm originally lodged plans for phase two last May. However, Wicklow County Council put the plan on hold seeking further information, says the Irish Examiner. In its request, the planners said the plan would be contrary to the principles of sustainable development. In response, Ashford Studios has withdrawn its original plan and has instead lodged new plans with an environmental impact statement. Phase one was completed in 2012. Since then, Vikings has been made with the help of 450 staff during filming.

***

PARIS TO BUILD SEVEN SKYSCRAPERS TO LURE FINANCIAL BUSINESS FROM LONDON - Paris will build seven new skyscrapers in its business district as part of an aggressive campaign to lure financial services companies from London after the UK leaves the EU.

As much as 375,000 sq m of office space, about the size of 50 football pitches, will be built by 2021 as part of the city’s wider efforts to "accommodate the new talent" coming to the city. Marie-Célie Guillaume, chief executive of Defacto La Défense, the body responsible for managing the financial hub in western Paris, said that they wanted to send a "powerful message to businesses that are uncertain about their future in London". Paris is vying with Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Dublin to attract banks, insurers, start-ups and other companies worried about what will happen when Britain leaves the political bloc. Paris has been one of the most aggressive in its efforts, reports the Financial Times. Immediately after the June 23 referendum, President François Hollande’s socialist government changed the tax rules for expatriates in Paris to make it more generous, and put together a high-level team to lobby international companies. On a visit to London on Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron, the independent French presidential candidate and frontrunner to win the election in May, said he wants British “banks, talents, researchers, academics” to move to France after Brexit.