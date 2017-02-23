Barclays today reported a surprise increase in its core capital ratio, as it took advantage of its rising profits to put money aside for expected demands on its cash from legal issues and worsening global market conditions.

The UK bank's capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 12.4% compared to analysts' expectations that it would only reach 11.8%.

Barclays said the capital boost came from increased profits as the group nears the end of a major restructuring.

"We are well positioned to absorb headwinds over the next few years. Certain legacy conduct issues remain and we intend to make further progress on them," the bank's chief executive Jes Staley said.

Barclays faces a suit by the US Department of Justice on civil charges of fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities during the run-up to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The bank is so far alone among major banks in choosing to contest its case where rivals have settled.

Barclays reported an adjusted full-year pre-tax profit of £3.2 billion, compared with £1.14 billion a year earlier. That was below the average forecast of £3.97 billion from analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank said it would close its non-core division that holds its assets earmarked for sale in June, six months earlier than expected.

Barclays also said it had reached an agreement with its African division on the terms of their separation that will see it pay Barclays Africa 12.8 billion rand ($988m) to fund investments required to separate the two.

Staley said the result showed progress on a plan announced last March under which the lender will shed unwanted assets including most of its stake Barclays Africa in favour of a 'transatlantic' strategy focused on the US and Britain.

"We are now just months away from completing the restructuring of Barclays, and I am more optimistic than ever for our prospects in 2017, and beyond," Staley said in the bank's statement.