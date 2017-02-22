Swiss engineering group ABB has fallen victim to a "sophisticated criminal scheme" at its South Korean subsidiary.

The company said the chief suspect was an executive responsible for ethics training.

The executive was treasurer and one of two integrity ombudsmen for ABB Korea - to whom staff were supposed to report any ethical concerns - according to an online company magazine available on ABB's Korean website.

The executive is suspected of forging documents and colluding with third parties to steal funds, ABB said, estimating it would take a pre-tax charge of about $100m for the affair, which analysts said raised concerns about its corporate oversight.

Group Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer described the alleged fraud as "shocking news", which he said could harm the power equipment and industrial firm's reputation.

"The entire ABB group - all 132,000 of us - will have to live with the consequences," Spiesshofer told staff in a letter after the company said it had uncovered significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds at its South Korean subsidiary.

ABB, which already faces an investigation into suspected bribery and corruption in Britain, has been under shareholder pressure due to a shrinking order book, although Spiesshofer won some breathing space when the firm reported the first uptick in new business in nearly two years in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Swiss company said the alleged theft was limited to South Korea, where it employs around 800 people and generated sales of $525m in 2015.