Monthly factory gate prices increased by 0.2% in January, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with a decrease of 0.1% for January of last year.

The annual percentage change showed an increase of 1.6% in January, compared with an increase of 1.3% in the year to December 2016.

The data also show that during January, the price index for export sales increased by 0.1%, while the index for home sales increased by 1.1%.

In the year there was an increase of 1.4% in the price index for export sales (this can be influenced by currency fluctuations) and an increase of 2.9% in respect of the price index for home sales.

The most significant changes last month were increases in basic metals (+12.1%), other food products including bread and confectionery (+5.1%), and chemicals and chemical products (+0.7%).

There were decreases in meat and meat products (-1.0%), computer, electronic and optical products (-1.0%), and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (-0.9%).

Meanwhile, building and construction materials prices increased by 2.3% in the year to January.

The most notable changes were increases in sand and gravel (+22.7%), fabricated metal (+7.4%), and stone (+7.2%), while there were decreases in hardwood (-7.3%), glass (-4.1%) and other concrete products excluding precast concrete (-1.5%).

The price of energy products increased by 24.5% in the year since January 2016, while petroleum fuels increased by 21.1%.