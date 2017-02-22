153 jobs are to be created across four international technology companies in Dublin.

The investments, from a mixture of North American and European firms, are supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

The new jobs are being created in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) area across a range of activities such as software engineering, R&D, sales, customer support.

The companies creating the new jobs are Canadian tech and media firm Pressreader (65 jobs), Looker (50 jobs), provider of business process software ThinkSmart (20 jobs), and the London-based ArtofUs (18 jobs).

Minister Mitchell O’Connor TD said it is “terrific news that this group of companies, who are at the forefront of their technologies have decided to locate in Ireland and I look forward to their future expansion here”.

Commenting on the announcement, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Ireland provides SaaS companies with well-educated Multilingual, Customer Support, Sales, Finance and Technical Teams.

“Ireland has a young, educated & adaptable workforce strengthened by the free movement of people within the European Union’s 200M strong labour market.”