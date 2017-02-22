GSA (Global Student Accommodation) has appointed Bennett Construction as the contractor on its new purpose-built student accommodation project in Brunswick Street in Dublin.

The site comprises 21,000 sq. m. of predominately student accommodation incorporating 571 en-suite rooms.

The building will include expansive common areas, including a gym, games rooms and cinema, while there will be 3,700 sq. m. of retail space at ground level.

Up to 650 jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project, while there will be around 75 jobs once the project is up and running.

Construction is expected to be completed in the middle of 2018, with the first students moving in during the autumn of next year.

GSA and Bennett are already working together on a 491-bedroom student development at Kavanagh Court in Gardiner Street in the capital.

The student accommodation will be operated by GSA, under its Uninest Student Residences brand.

In addition to the Brunswick Street and Gardiner Street developments, GSA, alongside joint venture partner Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, is developing 400-bedroom purpose-build student accommodation at the New Mill, in Mill Street in Dublin.