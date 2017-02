Petre Șandru has been appointed as the new country manager of Coca Cola Ireland.

He replaces Aedamar Howlett, who was recently appointed as marketing director of Coca-Cola’s UK and Irish operations.

The company said Mr Șandru, who has been with Coca Cola for 12 years, will lead the Irish team as it supports the growth of brands by developing and implementing business strategies.

He was previously country manager for Romania & Moldova.