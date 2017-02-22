CLAMPDOWN ON OFFSHORE ASSETS – Revenue is sending out letters to almost 500,000 taxpayers ahead of a deadline for disclosing assets held offshore, according to the Irish Times.

The paper says under recently enhanced co-operation designed to clamp down on international tax evasion, the Revenue is getting access to records held on Irish-based taxpayers by tax authorities in other countries.

And while the primary focus was to catch and/or deter large-scale tax evaders, the new rules could impact anyone with a bank account in another jurisdiction or an inherited property that is being rented out for part of the year.

***

IRELAND MAY NEED NEW POST-BREXIT PHARMA HUB – The Irish Independent reports the country could need massive specialist pharmaceutical storage facilities for exporters if Brexit severs logistics networks through the UK.

The CEO of listed Irish property group Green REIT, Pat Gunne, said pharma companies based in Ireland that currently ship finished products to mainland Europe through the UK may be forced to ship directly from Ireland once the UK leaves the trading bloc.

He pointed out that the bulk of the pharma sector production here is earmarked for export.

Ireland is a base for nine of the ten biggest pharma firms.

***

LENDERS SLAMMED FOR TRACKER MORTGAGE SCANDAL – An expert in tracker mortgages has alleged at the Oireachtas Finance Committee that banks in Ireland had sought since 2009 to play down the tracker mortgage scandal which has had a “catastrophic” effect on customers, according to the Irish Examiner.

Financial services expert Padraic Kissane, who first represented customers wrongly moved off tracker mortgages in 2009, said banks in Ireland had shown no remorse for “destroying lives” and having a “catastrophic” effect on families.

He said the 15,000 customers affected meant 500,000 people when those affected directly and indirectly were taken into account.

***

BOE ADMITS FLAWS IN ABILITY TO PREDICT NEXT CRISIS – The Financial Times reports that the Bank of England has admitted that it will not be able to forecast the next financial crisis or recession.

It cites one of the bank’s top officials, Gertjan Vlieghe, who told MPs “our models are just not that good”.

He added there was not just one model “which is right or wrong”.

Mr Vlieghe said not all differences between what happens and forecasts are mistakes and that people had unrealistic expectations in this regard.