Education and training boards funded by the taxpayer failed to present their financial accounts in a timely fashionaccording to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The C&AG audits the accounts of 300 separate entities including government departments, semi-state companies and other public bodies representing a total annual turnover of €193 billion. The report notes that the preparation and presentation of accounts to the Houses of the Oireachtas plays "a crucial role" in public accountability and oversight as to how exchequer funds are being spent.

After reviewing accounts relating to the 2014 financial year the Comptroller found a significant minority of the bodies examined missed targets for the production of financial statements.

The level of compliance with targets varied considerably from sector to sector. Education and training boards were found to have zero compliance, with not one producing their 2014 figures on time.

The compliance rate among semi-state companies was just over 50% in terms of the number of firms but over 75% by reference to the value of their annual turnover, meaning the bigger bodies were more likely to comply with their account publication targets than the smaller ones.

All government departments had completed their 2014 appropriation accounts within the three month period required. Two thirds of other bodies did not publish financial statements within three month of the year ending and six bodies (four education and training boards and two third level institutions) had still not presented their final audited 2014 accounts by the end of 2015. Both University College Cork and NUI Galway were more than two years behind.

The C&AG acknowledges in the report that the education sector went through a transformation in 2013 as education and training boards replaced vocational education committees. It cited this change as a "key factor" in the delays. The Higher Education Authority requires universities to publish their accounts in two separate formats, another factor the C&AG noted as contributing to delays.

At the time the report by the C&AG was completed, November 2016, there were six bodies which had never presented any financial statements within their lifetimes including The Dublin Regional Tourism Organisation and The Gathering - a body set up to co-ordinate the 2013 initiative aimed at boosting inbound tourism.

