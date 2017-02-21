The Central Statistics Office today announced it has changed the basket of goods and services it uses to measure inflation.

The new basket took effect from January 2017.

The basket is updated every five years to reflect consumer habits, and the latest changes suggest Irish habits have changed markedly since the beginning of 2012.

When a new item is included in the basket, this does not imply consumers previously did not purchase this good or service, rather the item has become popular enough to warrant inclusion in a sample of representative items.

The new basket reflects significant technological advances in the last five years, with inclusion for e-readers, and online video streaming services make an appearance for the first time.

Larger TVs are also en vogue, with categories changed to reflect TVs "greater than 40 inches".

Meanwhile, clock radios, blank CDs, and camcorders have all been cut from the list.

It seems our palates are more refined now with fresh hake replacing plaice and whiting, while avocados, melons, and sweet potatoes have been added.

Consumer preferences have also changed in the area of alcohol and tobacco, with craft beer and champagne added to the list.

Champagne had fallen out of the basket five years earlier only to return this time.

e-cigarette refills/liquids have also made the cut in the latest amendments.

The price collection has also been expanded to include various types of wine; red, white, rose, and sparkling.