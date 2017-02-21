AIB CHAIRMAN WARNS NOONAN OF POST-BREXIT PAY CAP – The Irish Times reports that the chairman of AIB has warned the Minister for Finance that the bank may face staffing problems because it remains shackled by Government-imposed pay caps even as Ireland prepares for an influx of banking activities as a result of Brexit.

Minutes of a meeting between AIB chairman Richard Pym, chief executive officer Bernard Byrne, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and senior Department of Finance staff on 30 November said the chairman highlighted the “arrival of UK banks (arising from Brexit) as a threat on the staffing front (as they are not constrained by remuneration)”.

Details of the meeting were released under the Freedom of Information Act to Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty TD.

The Government expects that Brexit will help it reach its target of creating 10,000 new international financial services jobs by 2020.

***

FAMILY DISPUTE AT KILKENNY GROUP – The Kilkenny Group founded by entrepreneur Marian O'Gorman is poised to dismiss Michael O'Gorman, her husband of 40 years, according to the Irish Independent.

The paper writes Mr O'Gorman is understood to have worked in logistics at the luxury retail business which is at the centre of a bitter court dispute.

The row came before the High Court last week and is tearing apart one of Ireland's leading retail dynasties.

The group employs 300 people across 15 stores and owns a highly valuable online portal, www.kilkennyshop.com, as well as "significant" properties.

***

BUYOUT GROUP 3G TO TAP $15 BILLION WAR CHEST IN HUNT FOR FRESH TARGET – The Financial Times reports that 3G, the group that spearheaded the failed bid for Unilever by Kraft Heinz, has up to $15 billion to deploy on its next big deal.

The paper cites several people close to the group as providing the information.

3G frequently invests alongside Warren Buffet and is said to be determined to identify and execute a significant takeover soon following the collapse of the Unilever deal on Sunday.