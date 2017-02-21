Commercial property firm Green REIT has reported a 6.2% rise in annual rent in the six months to the end of the December, with the company generating €65.1m from 21 properties around Dublin.

The company also saw its portfolio's value rise to €1.3 billion, as it added 164 acres of land near Dublin Airport and increased the value of some existing assets.

Profit for the period of €43.7m, which includes revaluation surpluses, was down from €67.1m for the same timeframe in 2015.

Green REIT said the Irish market had performed well despite the uncertainty created by Brexit, and its CEO Pat Gunne said the firm was well-positioned to benefit as UK-based companies begin to look for an EU base.

Mr Gunne added: "We have great optionality around our future development programme, both in the short and the longer term, with a projected end value in excess of €460m.

"In the office sector, a likely beneficiary of Brexit, we have the potential to develop an additional 400,000 square feet at Central Park.

"Whilst in the logistics sector, which saw the highest return in the Irish market in 2016, we now have the potential to create Ireland’s leading logistics hub, with 264 developable acres between Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway."