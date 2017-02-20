AIB staff members represented by the Financial Services Union have voted in favour of a 2.75% pay increase for both this year and 2018.

The approved proposals, which were put forward following talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, include a stay on compulsory redundancies until 2019, while the lender will also bear pension management fees for the duration of the pay deal.

Senior Industrial Relations Officer at AIB Billy Barrett said the Financial Services Union recommended acceptance of the proposals.

Mr Barrett added: “Over the last number of weeks members in AIB have taken a very active role in examining and discussing the proposals and have now voted in favour.

“The proposals provide certainty on pay in 2017 and 2018. This is important for members and it will also allow the Union to engage with the employer on a range of other issue of importance to members in the coming months.”

General Secretary of the Financial Services Union Larry Broderick said: “In addition to pay increases these proposals provide certainty to members about job security for the next three years.

“This is important as AIB Group continues with its restructuring plan and the Government prepares for a sale of part of the State’s shareholding in the coming months.”