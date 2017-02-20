230 jobs are to be created through the opening of two new motorway service areas in Carlow and Cork.

The two Topaz service stations will serve junction 5 on the M9 near Rathcrogue and junction 14 on the M8 near Fermoy.

Both sites will have a McDonald’s restaurant, with Topaz’ total investment €14m and the fast-food chain investing a further €2m.

It is unclear how many of the jobs will be full-time positions.

An additional 100 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase of the development of both sites.

The Fermoy development is due to open this autumn, with the Carlow site expected to be ready for business next March.

The service areas, which will be open 24 hours a day, will are located on the main Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Waterford routes.