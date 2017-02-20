Consumer confidence and spending continued to improve in 2016, but was affected by the Brexit vote and the US Presidential election.

That's according to the latest Consumer Market Monitor from the Marketing Institute and UCD Michael Smurfit Business School.

It says that consumer spending tailed off towards the end of last year - but rising employment and higher wages have helped to maintain the sector's positive momentum.

Professor of Marketing at the UCD School of Business and author of the report Mary Lambkin said 2015 was a really strong year and that momentum rolled on into the first half of last year.

However, she added from the middle of 2016 there was a noticeable slowdown on every followed metric.

Ms Lambkin said: “While we were seeing growth of about 5% all the way through on a lot of different things, it went down to 2.5% or 3%, so it was not a good sign.”

Accounting for the drop, she added that all of the fundamentals that drive the consumer economy remained the same during the drop, “so really you can only attribute it to psychological things, which were uncertainty caused by those factors”.

Looking ahead for the remainder of this year, Ms Lambkin said the number of people working and the amount of disposable income will be the main driving factors for growth.

On growth potential for the year, she said “While there are various kinds of uncertainties hanging over us, undoubtedly that is going to stay a little bit soft”.

Ms Lambkin said slower January car sales are a concern for consumer confidence and that is not particularly encouraging.