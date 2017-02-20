The pound has risen against most major currencies today, snapping a three-day fall versus the euro, at the start of another week likely to be dominated by questions about how Britain will leave the EU and the impact of Brexit on the economy.

The upper house of parliament, known as the House of Lords, is to begin debating the bill which will pave the way for the formal start of talks on how Britain will leave the European Union, the triggering of Article 50.

Opposition party and crossbench Lords' members are seeking amendments to force the government to give more regular updates on the divorce talks and secure guarantees for the rights of EU citizens living in Britain.

The pound is enjoying its best day since the start of month, up 0.5% against the dollar at $1.2475.

Meanwhile, against the euro sterling is 0.4% higher at 85.23 pence per euro.

It is also up by similar or more against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

"The Article 50 debate in the Lords could be more interesting than expected. It does seem that there is a bit more of a push for amendments," said Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin Tan.

“The regularity of such updates would be the most interesting element for currency markets”, he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair last week urged Britons to "rise up" and block or soften Brexit, but it may now be out of their hands -- many Europeans just want them to get on and get out.

While officially the door remains open for Britain to stay, many on the continent would not welcome a U-turn now. "This bus has left," one senior EU diplomat told Reuters.

Sterling volatility contracts, which give traders the options to bet on large swings in the pound, have fallen in recent weeks, suggesting markets expect no immediate drama when Britain does formally trigger Article 50.

The pound has been drifting lower versus the dollar since mid-January when British Prime Minister Theresa May sketched out her first real Brexit plan.

But it has climbed 4% against the euro as the shared currency has faced its own strains from political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands and Greece and Italy.