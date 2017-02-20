BANK OF AMERICA TO ADD 100 JOBS IN IRELAND – Bank of America Merrill Lynch is planning to add 100 jobs in Ireland as it seeks to expand its global technology and operations hub in Dublin, according to the Irish Times.

The paper says executives from the US banking giant briefed Government officials on the matter last week, according to sources.

The move would increase the group’s Irish-based staff numbers by 17% to over 700.

A final decision has not yet been made.

Bank of America’s Irish operation – it has offices in Leopardstown and Hatch Street in central Dublin – has been headed by Peter Keegan since late 2009.

***

INTERNATIONAL TECH FIRMS EYEING IRELAND – The Irish Independent reports Irish representatives are in discussions with three of the world's leading software firms about the possibility of locating here, according to a well-placed industry source familiar with the talks.

There are ongoing talks with Intuit, Infor and CA Technologies about the possibility of setting up operations in Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned.

It is understood that while there remains some distance to go before formal agreements are signed, talks with all three companies have been progressing well and there is a level of optimism that agreements can be reached.

It is believed that one or more of the companies may seek to establish a "test base" in Ireland with around 50 employees before wider expansion plans are undertaken.

***

NO BREXIT PLANS FOR MOST IRISH FIRMS – As much as 98% of companies on the island of Ireland currently have no plan in place to cope with the consequences of Brexit, a new report shows.

The Irish Examiner says this is despite noises from Europe over the weekend strongly suggesting Britain will have no route back into the EU once it triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty next month.

The latest quarterly business monitor from cross-border business development agency InterTrade Ireland shows that while a healthy 84% of firms north and south are reporting stability or growth in their business, a staggering 98% claim to have no plan to deal with the after-effects of the UK leaving the EU.

***

BRUSSELS WANTS TO AGREE UK’S EU BREXIT BILL BEFORE TRADE TALKS – The EU’s Brexit negotiators expect to spend until Christmas discussing Britain’s divorce from the bloc, according to the Financial Times.

The publication says the EU will deny London any trade talks until progress is made on a €60 billion exit bill and the rights of expatriate citizens.

A move to delay trade talks sets the stage for a high-stakes stand-off for Brexit negotiations.