Global fruit distributor Fyffes has been delisted from the Irish Stock Exchange from today, following its takeover by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

The company said in December that it had agreed a deal to be bought by Swordus Ireland Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese giant for €751m.

Under the terms of the deal, Fyffes shareholders are entitled to receive €2.23 in cash for each ordinary share in the company.

Shareholders will also be paid a final dividend in respect of the 2016 calendar year of €0.02 per share in cash.