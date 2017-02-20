Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary development, the head of the euro zone bailout fund has said.

Klaus Regling told German newspaper Bild that at the end of Greece's money-against-reforms package in August 2018, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will "probably have paid out far less than the agreed maximum amount of €86 billion" because the Greek budget was developing better than expected.

The comments come shortly before euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling the conditions of its bailout.

Last week inconclusive talks between Greece and its international creditors on economic reforms and debt relief have cast doubt over the future of Greece's €85 billion bailout programme.

Greece has about €7.5 billion of debt falling due by July, which it is unable to pay without more loans from lenders.

So far it has received some €31.7 billion from the latest bailout accord, its third since 2010.