The Central Bank has fined Kinsale Capital Management Limited €275,000 and reprimanded it for breaches of the European Communities (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations.

The breaches relate to the company’s failure to carry out adequate assessments of certain clients who elected to be treated as professional clients over a four-year period between 2011 and 2015.

In addition, the Central Bank said Kinsale failed to implement appropriate policies and procedures for client categorisation between over a five-year period from 2010.

The firm was also providing investment services to three retail clients in breach of the terms of its authorisation between December 2011 and July 2015.

The breaches have been admitted by Kinsale.

Commenting on the fine, the Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement Derville Rowland said: “It is critically important that investment firms ensure that the clients who request to be treated as professional investors are afforded all the protections to which they are entitled and that those protections are not permitted to be waived unless the firm has followed the strict client categorisation requirements set out in the MiFID Regulations.”