Building materials company Kingspan enjoyed a jump in revenue and trading profit last year with the insulation specialist seeing profits rise 33% to almost €341m on the back of a 12% rise in revenue to €3.1 billion. Those figures would have been even stronger if not for foreign exchange movements, as the company does a considerable amount of its business in Britain and North America.

Kingspan's chief executive Gene Murtagh said that 2016 was a very healthy year for the company. "Our revenue was hit by over €100m in negative [currency] effects and our profits by almost €20m, so when you set that aside it was a tremendous year."

Kingspan said it saw robust growth in a number of markets, including Britain, with sales there continuing at a strong pace even after the Brexit vote in June. "Since the June vote our business accelerated in the UK, the second half was considerably stronger than the first and that pace has continued into the early part of this year," he said. "So despite all of the noise and negativity our business is actually very strong in the UK," he added.

What the impact of the impending Brexit negotiations will have remains to be seen, but Mr Murtagh said the key was clarity - as their business, and the businesses of their customers, needed to know what the medium to long-term outlook would be in order to make their investment decisions with full confidence. "The reality is we're operating in a relatively muddy environment at the moment and nobody knows what the end outcome is going to be," he said. "Our own sense of it is that, in the absence of that tangibility, life goes on pretty much as normal in the UK. Most investors feel this is probably several years out, so we need to carry on until there's actually some colour on what Brexit actually means."

But the company is enjoying growth elsewhere - with its operations in the Netherlands and France also growing. Its Irish sales are also enjoying double digit growth on the back of the construction industry's recovery. Mr Murtagh says that Ireland is a small part of the overall business now, it is still a very important one. "It makes up about 4% of our group revenue now," he said. "We've seen consistent recovery over the past few years and we expect that to continue strongly into the foreseeable future", he added. Some markets proved a little softer, however, with Germany and parts of Eastern Europe weakening as 2016 progressed.

Kingspan also reported a tapering off of North American business in the second half of the year, which Mr Murtagh said was a result of customers holding off on investments ahead of the US Presidential election. He is not too concerned about the broader business there, however, despite the fact that the new administration would be far less inclined to encourage energy efficiency in the country. "I think there's an awful lot of noise about America that I think one would have to be a little bit concerned about," Mr Murtagh said. "Let's give it a little bit of time until we see what actually happens and what decisions actually get made.

"From an environmental perspective our experience is that the US has lagged Europe considerably in the past in any event, and most decisions are made at a state level, or even at a company or homeowner level and we would be fairly confident that the momentum of a move towards greener construction is going to continue despite what's being said in Washington."

Acquisitions will also continue to play an important part in Kingspan's business in the coming year, he said, as it seeks to cement its place in existing markets and expand its reach in others. In 2016 the company spent €250m acquiring companies - part of which led to a new 'Light and Air' division focused on areas like day lighting and ventilation - and the war-chest remains well-stocked for any future opportunities that present themselves. "It's absolutely our ambition to continue our acquisition strategy along the lines that we've been delivering over the last number of years," Mr Murtagh said. "The theoretic headroom we have is over €600m and the debt limits we set for ourselves is at about two times debt to EBITDA. At the moment we're at one times so clearly there's very significant practical headroom for us," he added.

MORNING BRIEFS - Ulster Bank has announced plans to cut the interest rates it offers to savers from April 18. In newspaper ads this morning the bank said the change would affect new and existing customers across a range of its products. Customers with more than €25,000 in a "Loyalty Saver Account" will see their rate fall from 0.2% to 0.05%, while those with a similar amount in a "Bonus Saver account" will see their rate fall from 0.15% to 0.06%.



*** The acting chief and heir apparent at Samsung has been arrested by South Korean authorities in relation to a widespread corruption investigation. He was arrested overnight following a second round of questioning, which relates to claims that South Korean businesses gave donations to non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, a friend of then president Park Geun-hye , in exchange for government favours. The arrest means authorities now have 20 days to investigate the matter further, before they decide whether or not to file formal charges.