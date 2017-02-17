International property firm Hines has completed the acquisition of the Montrose student housing development in Dublin.

Near UCD, the 205-bed development was bought from Ziggurat for €37.675m following its redevelopment.

Hines and its investor partners entered the Irish student housing market with the acquisition of a major portfolio from ThreeSixty Developments in December.

This deal comprised four prime sites in Dublin which will deliver 1,500 new beds for Dublin's ever growing student population.

The company also today announced a new operating platform, Aparto, which will be the consumer face for its rapidly expanding portfolio of student accommodation developments.



Meanwhile, Hines also recently bought two development sites in Lancaster and Exeter in the UK.

It said it has now expanded its student accommodation portfolio to 12 developments in the UK and Ireland with a combined GDV (Gross Development Value) of over £500m since entering the market less than a year ago.

Last year, the company also bought the Central Bank's Dame Street premises, along with the Peterson Group (Hong Kong), for about €67m.