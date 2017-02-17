Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, proposed spending €3 billion on buying back its own shares after the Munich-based firm posted higher than expected profits.

The company also said it was adjusting its policy on budgeting for possible takeovers.

Allianz announced a 4.1% rise in the dividend to €7.60 per share after posting a 23% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit to €1.7 billion.

This was better than the average of €1.54 billion forecast by analysts, according to a Reuters poll.

Net profit for the full year was up 4% at €6.9 billion, just ahead of the average of forecasts of €6.77 billion.

"In future, 50% of group net attributable income will still be returned to shareholders in the form of a regular dividend," the group said in a statement.

The new 12-month buyback programme which is due to start on February 17 remains subject to the company maintaining a Solvency II capital adequacy ratio of above 160% of the minimum requirement, Allianz said in a statement.

"The year was filled with surprises, not all of them welcome, that challenged many assumptions, fueled geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility, and that make 2017 difficult to predict," the company's chief executive Oliver Baete said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we feel confident enough to raise our operating profit target range," he said, referring to a target of €10.8 billion, plus or minus €500m, in 2017.

Operating profit in 2016 rose 0.9% to €10.8 billion, which compared with an average of analysts' forecasts of €10.87 billion.