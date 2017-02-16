The National Treasury Management Agency has bought a further €500m of treasury bonds from the Central Bank, which are to be cancelled.

Following this cancellation, the Irish Floating Rate Treasury Bond due to mature on 18 June 2043 has now been retired.

As part of a 2013 deal struck with the European Central Bank to stretch out the cost of liquidating the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank, the NTMA said it would slowly feed new bonds worth €25 billion into the market via the Central Bank.

They were issued in connection with the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), which was liquidated in February 2013.