Formal menswear retailer Moss Bros. is to take space at Dundrum Town Centre.

The store, to be located on level 2 of the centre, will be the company’s second in Ireland when it opens later this year.

The town centre’s owner Hammerson, which made the announcement today, secured ownership of Dundrum last July.

Moss Bros.’ existing Irish store is based in Liffey Valley shopping centre in Dublin.

Hammerson’s Director of Retail in Ireland Simon Betty said the deal “illustrates how Hammerson is able to capitalise on its relationships with UK retailers to secure great new retail options for the Dundrum market”.