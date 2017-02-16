Fresh fruit distributor Fyffes said it will delist its shares from the Dublin stock exchange from next week after its takover by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation was approved by the High Court today.

The company said in December that it had agreed a deal to be bought by Swordus Ireland Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese giant for €751m.

Under the terms of the deal, Fyffes shareholders will be entitled to receive €2.23 in cash for each ordinary share in the company.

Fyffes shareholders will also be paid a final dividend in respect of the 2016 calendar year of €0.02 per share in cash. This will bring the total amount to be received by Fyffes shareholders to €2.25 per Fyffes ordinary share in cash.

In a statement today, the company said that trading of its shares on London's AIM and Dublin's ESM will be suspended from tomorrow morning,

It added that the cancellation of Fyffes shares on AIM and ESM will take effect from 20 February.