Permanent TSB Group Holdings has confirmed the appointment of Eamonn Crowley as its Group Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Crowley will join the bank in March.

He is joining Permanent TSB from Bank Zachodni in Poland, where he is currently CFO. Bank Zachodni was formerly 70% owned by AIB.

Mr Crowley is a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, a member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and holds an MBA from University College Dublin.

He has over 25 years of experience in international business across financial services, banking and M&A.

Permanent TSB has not had a full-time CFO since Glen Lucken left the bank in 2015.

Patricia Carroll, on secondment from KPMG, worked in the role on an interim basis since October 2015.