Ten agri-tech start-ups have been chosen from 183 applicants to take part in the first Pearse Lyons Accelerator.

The programme is aimed at getting late-stage start-ups in the sector to rapidly grow their business and get their agri-tech product ready for market.

Firms from more than 38 countries applied to take part in the accelerator, being run by Irish animal nutrition and health product firm Alltech and tech startup co-working space, Dogpatch Labs.

The ten selected businesses, who have all previously secured funding of on average $2m, will each receive mentoring and support from Alltech and its global network in 120 countries.

They will also get free space for three months in Dogpatch Labs and a €15,000 cash fund.

Two Irish agri-tech firms are among the ten to take part in the 15 week programme.

MagGrow is a magnetic spraying system which reduces drift by over 80%, while MooCall is a wearable sensor that accurately predicts when a cow is going to give birth, and communicates this back to the farmer through text message.

At the end of the period, the start-ups will present on stage at the Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, Kentucky in May.

