FYFFES MELON WORKERS' DISPUTE ESCALATES AS TAKEOVER NEARS - Fyffes is preparing to answer allegations of worker exploitation at its Central American operations just as its €751 million takeover by a Japanese group is on the cusp of completion.

The UK government-sponsored Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), of which Fyffes has been a member since 2002, had called on the company to present an action plan by February 3rd concerning working conditions of melon plantation workers in Honduras. However, Fyffes has exercised its right as a member to present its case to a disciplinary committee drawn from ETI’s board, rather than submit an action plan, writes the Irish Times. "We expect the meeting to be sooner rather than later, but we are not in a position to say when, as that depends on getting everyone around the table," said a spokeswoman for the ETI in London. "It’s been a long, drawn-out process as it is." The escalation of the dispute to the sitting of an ETI disciplinary committee, some 10 months after the body received an official complaint and calls for Fyffes to be expelled from the organisation, will come as an unwelcome headache for the Irish company’s new owners.

GOOGLE EYES POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF THE TREASURY BUILDING FOR €125m - Google has held informal talks with the owners of the Treasury Building on Dublin's Grand Canal Street with a view to making a formal offer for the property, the Irish Independent reveals.

Sources familiar with the detail of the talks, which are understood to have taken place over the last two months, said the web giant was prepared to pay up to €125m to buy the building, which currently serves as the headquarters of the NTMA and a number of its subsidiaries, including NAMA. While agents CBRE are already handling the sale of a 33.33% stake in the Treasury Building on behalf of Percy Nominees, it is understood Google has expressed its interest in buying the property in its entirety for up to €25m more than its overall estimated valuation of €100m. Percy Nominees bought its one-third-stake in the building when it was redeveloped in 1989 by Ambiorix, a company controlled by developer Johnny Ronan; Paddy McKillen's son, Paddy Jr; and Mr McKillen's co-director, Liam Cunningham. Mr Ronan and Mr McKillen's company continues to retain a 66.67% interest in the Treasury Building and its overall rent roll of €5.482m per annum. A spokeswoman for Google declined to comment when asked to confirm the detail of the company's recent discussions with the building's owners.

MIXED RESULTS FOR CORK REGION IN ECONOMIC REPORT - Cork comes bottom of eight regions nationally for labour participation - in an economic study released by Ibec - but scores the highest in the country for the most IDA-supported jobs.

The Local Economic Indicators report found Cork on top when it comes to infrastructural connectivity, with it being the region with the closest proximity to an airport or port, says today's Irish Examiner. In contrast, businesses in Sligo must travel over two hours to reach a state airport. Cork is the worst in the country when it comes to the state of its roads, while congestion in Cork city adds 38 minutes on average to commuter times. It fares better than Dublin, which the study found was the 13th most congested city in the world, adding 50 minutes. The report found 31% of people in the Irish labour force have a degree at third level, higher than the international standard. Approximately 57% of premises have access to high speed broadband, while remaining premises fall within the National Broadband Plan intervention area, which plans to connect rural Ireland. The West has the most premises within the planned intervention area.

BERLIN ANGRY AT BEING KEPT IN DARK OVER GM'S PEUGEOT PLAN - Berlin is furious it received no prior notification that General Motors planned to sell its ailing European business to French rival PSA Peugeot Citroën, as concerns grow that a sale could lead to heavy job losses in Germany just months before an election.

The German government said on Wednesday that it would insist jobs at plants of GM’s Opel subsidiaries be preserved in the aftermath of any deal. Officials said privately they felt ambushed by the news. No one in Berlin appears to have been informed ahead of time, either by GM or Peugeot, says the Financial Times. Bernard Cazeneuve, the new French prime minister, failed to mention it in talks with Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, according to the chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, which some German media interpreted on Wednesday as an act of betrayal. The French state holds a stake in Peugeot. Brigitte Zypries, economics minister, said on German TV late on Tuesday night: "I find it unacceptable that such talks were held without the works council being involved, and without IG Metall [the labour union] knowing. That shouldn’t have happened." She said the preservation of jobs at Opel’s plants should be a "top priority" in the talks between GM and Peugeot.