Lenovo Group, the world's largest personal computer maker, today posted a 67% slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates.

Supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed on the company's results.

Profit fell to $98m over the three months to December, from $300m the same time a year earlier.

That compared with the $159.53m average of 14 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue for the three months fell 6% to $12.2 billion.

Component supply constraints across the industries in which Lenovo operates impacted performance, in addition to a challenging macro environment and global markets, the company said in a filing.

The results come as PC makers continue to battle against tablets and smartphones which for many consumers have become the primary devices for internet access and casual computing.

Global PC shipments fell for a fifth consecutive year in 2016, by 6.2%, data from researcher Gartner showed recently.

Nevertheless, Lenovo saw its core PC business book 2% revenue growth to $8.6 billion, reversing a seven-quarter downward trend.

Shipments also rose 2% to 15.7 million units, helped by a 5% rise in commercial PCs.

Shipments in its mobile phone unit fell 26 percent, though that represented improvement since the first quarter.