Irish exports reached record levels in 2016, according to the Central Statistics Office, despite a drop shipments to Britain.

Export values rose 4% to €116.9 billion last year, according to the figures, with most sectors enjoying growth in the period.

At the same time import values fell by 0.7% to €69.6 billion - leaving the country with a trade surplus of €47.3 billion, up 11.9% year on year.

The export figures were boosted by a 150% rise in electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances shipments, with values there hitting €7.3 billion in 2016.

Exports of organic chemicals also saw a significant rise, up 10% to almost €2.17 billion in the year.

On the import side, there was a 27% dip in the value of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials brought into the country, which stood at €1.36 billion in the year.

Imports of machinery specialised for particular industries was also down, falling 48% to €1.14 billion.

According to the CSO Britain remains one of Ireland's biggest trading partners - however exports to there fell by €496m (4%) in the year to €13.3 billion.

Meanwhile imports from Britain to Ireland were also down, dropping €1.35 billion (8%) to €15.55 billion.

Exports to other European Union countries also fell in 2016, down €193m (0.3%) to €59.6 billion, with imports from the EU down €339m (1%) to €42 billion.

However that decline was more than made up for by a €3.3 billion (12%) rise in exports to the US, which reached €30.2 billion last year. Exports to the rest of the world were also up, rising 9% to €4.7 billion.



Commenting on today's figures, Merrion economist Alan McQuaid said that one can only speculate as to how Brexit will impact Ireland in the coming months and years, but there is likely to be a negative impact on trade.

He said that the UK accounts for 16-17% of Ireland's total exports, but 30% of all employment is in sectors which are heavily related to UK exports.

SMEs - agri-food and tourism - will likely be more affected than larger companies by the introduction of tariffs and barriers to trade, he added.