ARYZTA CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO LOSE OUT ON STOCK OPTIONS - Aryzta’s departing chief executive Owen Killian is set to lose out on 410,000 stock options granted to him last year around the same time as he was forced to sell two-thirds of his shares as their value plummeted.

Under the terms of the options granted on March 15th, 2016, Mr Killian would have had to remain in continuous employment for three years to benefit, says the Irish Times. The options were awarded on the same day the chief executive completed the sale of 426,250 shares, raising about €16 million, in a move triggered by weakness in the stock at the time impacting the collateral value of the shares. Mr Killian, who has been with the company and its predecessor IAWS for almost four decades, has a further 750,000 of fully vested stock options which are currently under water. He can convert 300,000 of these into shares at 37.23 Swiss francs (€35), with the remainder at almost 40 francs. However, the shares are currently trading below both exercise prices, at 33.08 francs. Aryzta said on Tuesday that Mr Killian, the group’s chief financial officer Patrick McEniff and chief executive of the Americas region John Yamin have all tendered their resignation after a series of profit warnings and earnings reports that disappointed the market. They will all leave the company at the end of its financial year in July.

AER LINGUS CLOSES IN ON DEAL FOR SEVEN JETS - Aer Lingus is understood to be close to finalising a deal that would add seven long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo to its fleet.

Aer Lingus, part of the IAG airline group that also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, has been eyeing the aircraft for some time. If the deal is sealed, the jets would join the Aer Lingus fleet beginning in 2019. They would be used to help Aer Lingus expand operations to the US, initially replacing leased Boeing 757s that the carrier has used both on thinner routes to the US, and to boost frequencies on others. Aer Lingus declined to comment on whether a deal has been finalised. It issued a request for tender for the jets last year. The long-range A321neo could also be used on the Aer Lingus European network, ceo Stephen Kavanagh told the Irish Independent in a recent interview. The new jets would most likely be leased. "We remain confident that the aircraft has the capacity to assist us in building out our ambition," he said. "And if we retain discipline with regard to cost, that aircraft opens up new opportunities. Mr Kavanagh said the Airbus could be configured to accommodate 16 business travellers and 172 economy seats.

IRISH PORTS SHOW BREXIT CURRENCY FALLOUT - The effect of Brexit on some types of exports and imports may be showing up in reduced traffic through Irish ports.

Figures from the Irish Maritime Development Office which monitors traffic through ports show that a sharp drop in so-called dry bulk traffic dropped 10% in the fourth quarter of last year from a year earlier, as coal and trade in animal feeds fell sharply. The period coincided with the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro amid heightened uncertainty over the UK’s plans following its June decision to quit the EU, writes the Irish Examiner. The sharp weakness of sterling can affect the huge amounts of both exports and imports passing through ports and can be particularly disruptive to large shipments such as agri-food and fuels. Overall, the Maritime Office figures which cover ports in the Republic and the North, show port activity in the Republic fell 2% in the quarter - mainly because of the drop in bulk traffic. Other signs of the Brexit currency effect may be found in the 4% annual drop in liquid bulk traffic at ports in the Republic.