The Minister for Foreign Affairs has told the Northern Secretary that Irish people have high level of concern about Brexit and want the border to remain invisible.

Minister Charlie Flanagan met with James Brokenshire in Dublin today.

The Northern Secretary also met business leaders, including figures from the electricity market and the tourism industry.

In an interview with RTÉ News he said it was too early to talk about Britain policing any customs checks that might be imposed on goods crossing the border.

He said: "I'm here in Dublin to continue discussions with the Irish Government following on from the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach two weeks ago."

He said there was a "shared intent of both Governments to respond around the issues regarding Brexit and the particularly the border - where we want to see that seamless, frictionless border continuing into the future."

Following their meeting the Mr Flanagan said: "I stressed upon the Secretary of State the very high level of concern, indeed, anxiety on the part of many people about the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland and the need to ensure that the border north and south remains invisible.”