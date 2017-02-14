Food delivery service Just Eat has added 35 new partners to its network of restaurants and takeaways; including a number of Eddie Rockets, Milano and Supermacs outlets.

Just Eat offers users the ability to order food for delivery based on their location and partners with more than 1,900 restaurants across the country.

All of its new partners are Dublin-based; including six Eddie Rockets outlets, three Milanos outlets and the Blackrock branch of Supermacs.

A number of smaller food firms are also set to join the service, including Bobos, Pitt Bros and Check22.





Just Eat has also added an off licence to its service for the first time, through the inclusion of O’Briens Wines in Donnybrook.