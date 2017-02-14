Rental prices are continuing to rise at a record pace. According to property website Daft.ie, rents nationwide have reached another new high, the third consecutive record in three quarters now. Nationally, the average monthly rent at the end of last year stood at €1,111 - that was an increase of 13.5% in the year.

The report's author, Trinity College economist, Ronan Lyons said it was people who are moving or coming into the rental market here that are facing rents that are not only incredibly high and rising, but also scarce availability of properties. "People in sitting tenancies have some protections and many landlords don't increase rents as much as they could," he explained. He said this was something that needed to be reflected in the figures but that they weren't being captured at the moment.

"We've been measuring rental inflation on the basis of people who move. Once you're in a rental, rents move at a different pace and that's what the [rent control] measures are trying to control. We need to add a new strategy for measuring those rents. Many tenants might be in a tenancy for four or five years. Their rents might have gone up by 10 or 20% instead of the 50 to 60% we're capturing here. If they're not being captured, we might have an inaccurate picture of the rental sector," he said.

Ronan Lyons said the solution to rapidly rising rents was to increase the housing supply. He said it was happening in certain sectors, but not others. "We're still not seeing major activity in the multi-family sector. That's the apartment blocks, the bread and butter of the rental sector. And that's because costs are too high.

That's the challenge now - to identify why it is so expensive to build in Ireland compared to other countries. Why are we different to other countries here? We have to get the costs down and supply up," he stated.

Mr Lyons said he believed the rental supply situation might be a factor weighing against Dublin as decision makers ponder a move of operations out of London as Brexit plays out. "Its only saving grace is that there are plenty of other cities in Europe that haven't handled their housing sector well either. It may be that while we're bad, we may not be much worse than other cities."

MORNING BRIEFS - The chief executive of food group Aryzta, Owen Killian, has announced his resignation, effective from the end of the current financial year in July. The group, which is best known for its Cuisine de France brand here, also announced that it would be reviewing investment alternatives for its Picard business, a specialist food retailer in which it acquired a 49% stake about 18 months ago. The Dublin and Swiss stock market listed food group has been under pressure for some time with a falling share price and a recent profit warning.

*** Business sentiment improved at the start of this year here having taken a bit of a hit last year. That was mostly because of the uncertainty around Brexit and what the Trump administration would mean for business here. But according to the latest survey from KBC Bank Ireland and Chartered Accountants Ireland, business activity levels have been improving and that has given a bit of a boost to sentiment. However, while employment levels are growing, the pace of hiring is slowing, again reflecting the uncertainty out there.

