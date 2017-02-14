IRELAND'S MINIMUM WAGE IS THE SECOND HIGHEST IN EUROPE - Ireland has the second highest minimum wage of any country in the EU, according to data released by Eurostat.

The minimum wage for Irish workers works out as €1,563 per month, behind only Luxembourg, whose minimum wage is €1,999 a month. Most countries in the EU provide a standardised monthly rate of pay. However, Ireland's minimum wage is calculated by adding up the hourly minimum wage and multiplying it by the standard working hours per week in the country - currently 39, writes the Irish Independent. While Ireland's hourly rate of pay (€9.25) is one of the highest in the EU, it still ranks below that of France (€9.76). However, because the French work fewer hours every week (35), the average Irish worker on minimum wage takes home an extra €83 per month compared to their French counterparts. Ireland is one of seven western European countries that rank at of the top of the minimum wage category. Holland has the third- highest (€1,552), followed by Belgium (€1,532), with Germany in fifth place on €1,498. While the Irish economy is growing at the fastest rate in the EU, industry leaders are urging caution about increased costs for businesses.

***

IRISH LIFE HEALTH INSURANCE WING LOSES ALMOST €6m IN FIVE MONTHS - Irish Life’s new health insurance business made a loss of eight million Canadian dollars (€5.7 million) in its first five months of operation, according to figures from its Canadian parent, Great-West Lifeco.

Irish Life acquired Aviva Health and the 51% of GloHealth that it didn’t own on August 1st, says the Irish Times. The two businesses have since been merged under the Irish Life Health brand, with a 21% market share. The figures recently filed by Great-West Lifeco show the health insurer generated revenues of C$117 million between August 1st and the end of December. It also incurred C$13 million in acquisition and restructuring expenses. Great-West Lifeco took a C$31 million writedown on the goodwill valuation of the acquisitions. This reduced it to C$95 million from C$126 million previously. The total assets acquired, including goodwill, amounted to C$872 million. This included cash of C$85 million and portfolio investments of C$123 million.

***

IAA WARNS OF BREXIT HIT TO IRISH AIRPORTS - Aviation concerns need to be at the forefront of Ireland's Brexit negotiations, with regulation changes arising from the UK leaving the EU potentially hampering Irish airport growth in the coming years, says the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

The authority yesterday reported combined commercial flight growth of nearly 4% at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports in January with each seeing individual growth of 4% to 6%. The UK accounts for over 60% of capacity from Shannon, Kerry and Knock and over 40% from Dublin, says the Irish Examiner. While Ryanair recently warned Brexit will significantly lessen the number of UK tourists visiting Ireland, the authority said the terms of the UK’s exit deal could be damaging also. "Air connectivity all over the world is based on air- service agreements and once the UK leaves the EU a new air-service agreement will have to be put in place between the EU27 and the UK. If that agreement constrains the ability to fly easily between Ireland and the UK, or for Irish airlines to operate freely around the EU, then that will be bad for the Irish economy in general,” said IAA chief Eamonn Brennan.

***

BRUSSELS GEARS UP FOR HIGH-STAKES CHALLENGE TO US BORDER TAX PLAN - Lawyers for the EU and other US trading partners have begun laying the groundwork for a legal challenge to a US border tax proposal in a move that could trigger the biggest case in World Trade Organisation history.

The preliminary moves come as Republicans in Congress are working to convince President Donald Trump to back a major shake-up of the US corporate tax system that would include a new "border adjustment" system. It would see US imports subject to tax and export revenues exempted. Were the US to adopt the mechanism, it would represent the biggest shake-up in the global corporate tax system in almost a century, according to tax experts. Members of the WTO and trade experts warn that if the US makes the tax change, it would lead to a major challenge to the global trading system at a time when its most influential member is tilting toward protectionism under Mr Trump. Jyrki Katainen, the European Commission vice-president who oversees EU trade policy, told the Financial Times that Europe wanted to avoid a trade war with the US as that would be "disastrous" for the world economy. But he made clear the EU would be willing to act against the US whether it was related to a border tax proposal or the erection of other arbitrary trade barriers.

