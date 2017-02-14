Technology company BrowserStack has announced plans to create 40 jobs in Dublin within the next two to three years.

BrowserStack is a cloud based service that allows web developers to perform tests on website changes quickly, thus eliminating the need for expensive in-house testing infrastructure.

BrowserStack currently supports more than 1,100 combinations of browsers, operating systems and devices.

It has over 35,000 customers in more than 130 countries including the likes of Twitter, Microsoft, AirBnB and Mastercard.

BrowserStack is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

The company's co-founder Ritesh Arora said the Dublin expansion is an important step towards building a best-in-class global testing infrastructure.

"This will allow us to provide a better experience to our existing customers and support new product launches. We are also excited to expand our presence in Dublin and look forward to benefiting from its deep talent pool," Ritesh Arora added.

IDA Ireland's chief executive Martin Shanahan said that the BrowerStack investment will assist the agency in attracting more Indian technology companies to Ireland.

"BrowserStack is a rapidly growing company with significant potential given its leading position in the market and the increasing demand for smart devices and availability of wireless internet connectivity," Mr Shanahan said.