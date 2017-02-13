Research from the property consultants Savills indicates that half of office space let out in Dublin in the final three months of last year has yet to be built. The practice is known as pre-letting.

Roland O'Connell, Chairman of Savills, said that pre-letting was not a new feature of the office sector but it tends to rise in a rising market. "In the Dublin market we've had five years of no new building. As demand picked up, it meant there were more people looking for offices than there were offices available. People like choice and in the current market it meant they were looking at buildings that weren't yet built. From a developers point of view, it's attractive because it gives them certainty," he stated.

Mr O'Connell said that traditionally such demand would have led to higher rents, but in the current market rents were slightly lower than in the 'ready to go' market. "This is because of the certainty it gives the developer. They can finance it more cheaply and can pass some of that saving then on to the tenant," he explained.

Roland O'Connell said the practice was almost entirely Dublin-centric but that it was beginning to appear in the Galway and Cork markets, again because of lack of supply in the 'ready-to-go' market. He said he believed the practice of pre-letting would reduce over time as more buildings became available, but that it would continue to be a feature of the market at the larger end of the scale. "Most pre-lets are for buildings over 5,000 square metres. There does not tend to be too many of those on the market."

Mr O'Connell said Savills had taken queries from a number of UK based companies that were looking at establishing a European base post-Brexit. He said it was "looking like a certainty" that Ireland would benefit from some of the move out of London. "There won't be a bottleneck. There's plenty of office space to accommodate the size bracket that companies would be looking at. That, combined with growing number of completions over 2017 and 2018 will more than cater for the Brexiteers," he concluded.

MORNING BRIEFS - The Co-Operative Bank, which almost collapsed in 2013, has put itself up for sale. The lender said the sale comes after "considerable progress" in its turnaround plan. The Co-Op Group sold off its stake in the bank to US hedge funds, although it still retains 20%. The bank has 4 million customers across Britain.

*** The Ulster Bank construction industry monthly monitor points to another month of good growth in January on the back of new orders. There was a near record rise in employment in the sector in January as companies deal with bigger workloads. One point of note, however, is the quickening pace of input cost inflation which has risen to its sharpest rate in ten years - that will have a knock on effect on tender prices.

*** The Japanese economy grew at an annualised rate of 1% in the final quarter of last year. The growth was mostly down to a boost in exports thanks to a weakening yen relative to the US dollar which got a boost in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election as President in November. Such robust growth suggests that the policy of Abenomics is working and the Bank of Japan is unlikely to add more monetary stimulus for the time being.

*** Global insurance firms are more concerned than others about the combined threats to their growth prospects from over-regulation, technological change, changing consumer behaviour and competition from new entrants. This is according to PwC's survey of insurance CEOS in 39 countries. In Ireland, the most notable challenges relate to profitability and rising claim costs. And of course Brexit is a concern, but it also presents opportunities for the industry, it added.

