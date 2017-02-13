IRES REIT REFUSED PLANNING PERMISSION FOR APARTMENTS IN SOUTH DUBLIN - The State’s largest private landlord has been refused planning for a major 492-apartment development in Dublin’s Sandyford.

Property firm Ires Reit has been asked to resubmit proposals for its "Rockbrook" site after Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) rejected the initial scheme on height and density grounds. The setback comes amid controversy over the company’s Beacon South Quarter apartment complex, the latest boom-time construction project to be identified as having substandard fire safety provisions, says the Irish Times. Ires Reit had submitted an application for three 14-storey apartment blocks and several commercial units at its Rockbrook site close to the city’s M50 motorway. The firm had bought the site as part of a parcel of lands from NANA for €87.5 million in 2015, believing planners would be amenable to increased density developments given current demand for housing in the capital. However, the council objected to the height of the scheme, the distance between the blocks and their relationship to surrounding developments. In its ruling, it suggested the uniform height of the proposed apartment blocks made the development appear "overbearing and monolithic".

***

UK WANTS BIG PRIVATE FIRMS TO OPEN BOOKS - Some of Ireland's most secretive private companies could be forced to reveal detailed financial data for the first time, under radical plans unveiled in the UK.

Private Irish companies with substantial UK operations - including the likes of Dunnes Stores, Larry Goodman's ABP Group and retailers like Smyths Toys and Musgrave Group - would be forced to dramatically increase the level of public disclosure about their finances. The British move is a response to last year's collapse of the BHS retail chain after it was sold by retailer Philip Green for just £1, with a £571m (€670m) hole in its pension fund, writes the Irish Independent. The BHS collapse was dubbed "the unacceptable face of capitalism" in a report last year by the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee. That report said that Mr Green, BHS buyer Dominic Chappell, company directors and assorted advisers all got richer or rich from their roles with BHS, while ordinary employees and pensioners were the losers. It sparked a consultation by the UK government on corporate reform. In response, the House of Commons committee said corporate governance and reporting requirements that only apply to stock market-traded firms should be extended to private firms that "have an important social impact: large private companies and those with over 5,000 defined benefit pension scheme members".

***

ELI LILLY DECISION ON €200m PLAN 'UNDER REVIEW' - Fears that pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's decision to postpone a €200m investment in Kinsale, Co Cork are a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s protectionism are overstated, according to a leading economist.

An Eli Lilly spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a final decision on whether to proceed with the proposed €200m investment in upgrading its Kinsale facility was now under review. An eventual decision will be made by Lilly's global board at the "appropriate stage of the process", the spokesperson said. The decision sparked concern among political and business leaders that foreign direct investment, which is crucial to the economy and labour force, could be under threat from Trump's stated "America First" policy. Trump recently hosted a number of pharmaceutical company bosses at the White House, while he has been belligerent on social media towards companies that relocate from the US to countries such as Mexico. However, UCC economist Declan Jordan said that it was likely to be "prudence and caution first" from Eli Lilly’s management that led to the decision, not fear of the Trump administration. "I think we are overplaying the risk. We don’t exactly know why the decision was made. In general, we have a very good value proposition for foreign direct investment in terms of workforce, access to Europe, etc. We are still bringing in far more jobs than we are losing and there is no reason to think that will change," said Dr Jordan. He said that high-profile casualties like HP Inc in Leixlip, Co Kildare, last week were as a result of business changing, not American policy.

***

BACKLASH SPURS BLUE-CHIPS TO RETHINK BOSSES' PAY SCHEMES - One in 10 of Britain’s top 100 companies are considering ditching "long-term incentive plans" as shareholders push back against excessive executive pay, according to consultants and investor groups.

The shift, which would favour simpler share-based bonuses, could help reduce the gulf between highly paid chief executives and their mainstream workers, according to pay experts. Investors said that retailers and financial services companies were among the groups considering scrapping LTIPs, which have driven executive pay inflation over the past decade and account for the largest chunk of remuneration at Britain’s biggest companies, writes the Financial Times. Royal Bank of Scotland is also looking at overhauling its pay scheme to alter the terms of its LTIP, which would nearly halve the amount that senior executives such as boss Ross McEwan receive via the scheme. The move comes amid efforts by prime minister Theresa May to reduce the pay gap and tackle other signs of a growing divide between the country's elite and ordinary citizens. A UK government green paper on reforming executive pay, which recommends publishing pay ratios comparing chief executive pay with that of average workers, will close to consultation this week.