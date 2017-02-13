Japan's economy grew for a fourth quarter in a row during the final three months of last year as a weaker yen supported exports.

But tepid private consumption and the risks of rising US protectionism cast doubts over a sustainable recovery.

Data today showed the world's third-largest economy grew an annualised 1% in the three months from October to December.

This was roughly in line with the 1.1% increase markets had expected, following a revised 1.4% expansion in three months from July to September.

Japan's export-driven growth over the quarter has helped fill the economic shortfall left by anaemic domestic demand.

But accompanying this tailwind are concerns Japan's persistent trade surplus with the US may make it a target of President Donald Trump's criticism.

During a weekend meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump held off from his previous rhetoric against Japan for using its monetary stimulus to weaken the yen and gain an unfair trade advantage.

But analysts doubt a honeymoon would last long.

Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said Japan remained in a moderate recovery trend and expected the positive momentum to be maintained, but he sounded a cautious note on the outlook.

"Attention should be paid to uncertainty over global economy and fluctuations in financial markets," he told reporters after the GDP data release.

Analysts were equally cautious about the outlook even as a weak yen has provided exports a lift.

The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into 0.2% growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis, compared to a 0.3% gain expected by analysts.

External demand - or exports minus imports - contributed 0.2 percentage point to GDP, with exports rising 2.6%, the fastest growth in two years, on shipments of cars to China and the US, and those of electronics parts to Asia.

Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60% of GDP, showed no growth, largely in line with a flat reading forecast by economists. Rising prices of fresh food and vegetables are likely to have dented households' purchasing power.

Underlining a struggle to accelerate inflation to the Bank of Japan's 2% target, the GDP deflator, a broad gauge of prices, fell 0.1% in October-December from the same time a year earlier, down for a second quarter in a row.

Housing investment, a bright spot in the economy thanks to the central bank's aggressive monetary easing, rose 0.2%, the slowest expansion in four quarters.

On the upside, capital expenditure - a key component of GDP - rose 0.9%, reversing from a 0.3% decline in the third quarter. Just the same, some economists saw risks stemming from weak domestic demand as well as trade protectionism.

During the three month period, the dollar rebounded to as high as above 118 yen following Trump's election, after hitting lows around 101 yen in October.

A weaker yen helped Japan's exports mark the first annual growth in 15 months in December. It was fetching 113.91 yen today.

Trump's protectionist policies, which have rattled global markets and regional economies reliant on the vast US market, have kept investors guessing about the outlook for world trade, investment and growth.

Despite the positive diplomatic overture, the Trump-Abe meeting on the weekend has done little to allay deeper concerns about growing US protectionism.