The global boss of professional services company, Accenture, has said so far he considers the effects of Brexit to be neutral.

Pierre Nanterme, the company's CEO and Chairman, said to date the decision by Britain to leave the EU has not created any changes in the firm's clients, the business' strategy or in the way it views the UK or Ireland.

Speaking exclusively to RTÉ News at the opening of the company's new innovation centre in Dublin, where the firm said it is to create 300 jobs, he said there was no doubt Brexit may be an opportunity for Ireland to host some of the people who might be interested by the Irish environment.

Pierre Nanterme on Brexit

"I'm sure there are going to be some benefits for Ireland in terms of seeing a good momentum and talent coming in Ireland," he claimed.

The Accenture boss also said it was too early to tell what the impact of the Trump administration in the US would be on the business environment.

The Frenchman said that on balance, many observers would say it looks to be creating a more pro-business environment for companies operating in the US, through planned investment in infrastructure, simplification of regulation and tax changes which could unleash investment.

Pierre Nanterme on Donald Trump

But he added that there have also been some reforms that are not US-centric, but more connected to the rest of the world, like immigration and border tax, and we need to see what the implications of those are because the world is so interconnected.

On the company's decision to invest further in Ireland, he said it had been motivated by Accenture's love for the country, the amazing support it had received here, the quality of the people and the fact that the country is booming again.

He said he was impressed with the recovery in Ireland and its repositioning into high-tech and high-end services sectors.

So far Accenture has been able to find the right talent, he said, as the pool is there, although they do complement it with people from outside the country he added.

Mr Nanterme urged the Government to continue to invest in training and education, which he said are probably the two most fundamental things a country should do right.

Pierre Nanterme on doing business in Ireland

The Accenture chief said tax is always an important factor and if businesses could operate in a world with more aligned economic policies it would be much better.

"If I had a dream it would be that most of the countries in the world and especially in Europe and the US...have more alignment on a set of principles of tax and economic reform that would create an environment that would be more consistent first, definitely more stable," he said.