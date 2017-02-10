The High Court has granted injunctions to a business partnership involving the broadcaster Gay Byrne restraining a receiver appointed by a fund from dealing with a €13m investment property in Dublin.

Firstwood Partnership, which involves Mr Byrne and others, had argued that a fund that took over its loan in 2014 had "contrived" a default on a fully performing 20-year loan.

The partnership took legal action against Launceston and a receiver after the fund informed the partnership failure to remit all rental income to it within 28 days would be considered an event of default.

In September 2016, the fund issued a demand for full repayment of €6.7m outstanding on the loan and appointed the receiver.

The following month, the partnership got interim orders restraining the receiver from dealing with the property.

Last week, Firstwood asked the court to continue those orders pending a full hearing.

Lawyers for the partnership had argued the fund "contrived" a default last year on a fully-performing 20-year loan made to the partnership.

The 20-year loan was taken out in 2000 with Anglo Irish Bank to acquire the property - a block of offices, retail units and car park at St Andrew's Lane.

The injunctions allow the partnership to continue servicing the loan as agreed with Anglo, including an amortisation schedule for repayments.

The terms include the partnership collecting rents for the property and using those to service the loan, tax and other liabilities.

The judge ruled the partnership was entitled to the orders because it had raised a fair question to be tried, including on the basis of claims it was entitled to continue to service the loan under the amortisation schedule and the fund cannot allege default or appoint a receiver when there is full compliance with that schedule.

It was not disputed the loan which expires in 2020, is "in good health" and the property was valued at €13.55m in 2014 with some €6.7m outstanding on the loan, she said.

The partnership is solvent and the loan is secured on a property valued at twice the outstanding sum, she noted.

The partnership comprises Gay Byrne, senior counsel Anthony Kidney, two solicitors - Eric Brunker, now retired, and Stephen Hamilton - and Dermot Murphy of Clonskeagh Motors.

Seeking those orders, Senior Counsel Rossa Fanning said there was no default on the loan and the fund was not at risk of not getting its money as the annual rental income is some €920,000.

Opposing the application, Declan McGrath SC, for the fund, argued the case appeared to be about the investors not wishing to be forced to sell this investment property three years earlier than they wished.

A prior course of dealings with Anglo did not mean the fund is not entitled to rely on the loan security documents, he argued.