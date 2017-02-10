The number of new private cars licensed for the first time fell by 1.6% to 26,668 in January of this year compared to the same month last year.

But figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the number of used (imported) private cars licensed in January of this year was 6,798 - a jump of 76.7% - and reflecting the 16% fall in sterling in the last year.

It would appear than rather than Irish households pulling back on big ticket purchases, some have substituted to cheaper UK imports, Davy Stockbrokers noted.

Meanwhile, the number of new goods vehicles licensed in January 2017 was 3,016, an increase of 8.1%.

Today's CSO figures also show that 65.1% of all new private cars licensed last month were diesel.

They also reveal that Toyota was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in January, followed by Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Nissan.

Together these five makes represented more than half (52.5%) of all new private cars licensed, the CSO said.

Licensing differs from registration in that a vehicle is licensed when a valid motor tax disc is issued for the first time. Registration occurs when a vehicle gets its registration number for the first time.