The National Treasury Management Agency went to the markets yesterday and raised €1.25 billion in two bond auctions. It is the first time since the bailout that the NTMA went for the double on one day and the agency has already now raised around half of its target borrowings for the year.

Alan McQuaid, chief economist with Merrion, said the NTMA was simply taking advantage of low rates at the moment which will not last forever. "There's concern over the political situation. There are elections in the Netherlands in March, but it's more urgent in France where Marine LePen is doing very well. If she were to get in, that would have serious ramifications for the whole euro zone," he explained. "We've already seen the effect on French government bonds and the political risk could intensify. That would push up interest rates all across the region," he added.

The Greek debt situation has also come back onto the agenda after a massive selloff of the country's bonds on markets yesterday. "The NTMA realises that all these issues are a potential negative going forward. You want to strike while the iron is hot. People are looking relatively favourably at Ireland at the moment. The debt and growth dynamics are good. It's better to have the money in the bank now at low rates than risk waiting," Alan McQuaid said.

The economist said he did not believe the ECB would be in any rush to change policy in the coming months, despite an upsurge in inflation. Instead, he said Mario Draghi would likely adopt a wait-and-see approach instead. "Headline inflation has risen mainly due to oil prices. Core inflation is still well below target. Mario Draghi has said they won't rush in. They won't do anything until the German election is out of the way in September. They will hold off on any policy changes until then," he concluded.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - US stocks hit new records last night after Donald Trump promised what he called a phenomenal tax plan. He made the announcement while meeting with airline executives. The White House said it would be the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era. No specifics were offered other than the need to a lower tax burden on businesses.

*** Greece and its finances are back in the spotlight after a massive selloff of the country's bonds on markets yesterday. The country's main troika partners - the EU and the IMF - are reported to be at loggerheads about whether to give further debt relief to Athens. The government needs €7 billion by July to prevent it from going bankrupt but the EU wants the issue sorted now so that it does not become politicised in the run into elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands. The notional price that Greece would be paying on two year borrowings hit 10% yesterday - that's the highest level in 8 months.

*** Shares in microblogging site Twitter ended the day over 12% lower after it reported results that left investors underwhelmed. At $16.40, the shares are a long way off the near $45 they closed at on the day the company floated on the New York Stock Exchange just over three years ago. Twitter managed to grow sales by 1% to $717m in the three months to the end of last year, but that was short of expectations. The company also grew its active user base, thanks perhaps to Donald Trump's tendency to communicate via that platform.

But it is still loss making and the net losses widened to $167m at the end of last year.