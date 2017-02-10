CONSUMERS COULD SAVE UP TO €330 BY SWITCHING ENERGY PROVIDER - Most electricity and gas customers could benefit financially from switching providers, in some cases by up to €330 over 12 months, according to the Commission for Energy Regulation (CER).

In its latest annual report, the commission said while switching rates in Ireland were high by European standards, most Irish consumers were not on the best plan, writes the Irish Times. It also found that a significant proportion of customers here, nearly 60%, had never switched their domestic gas or electricity supplier despite the enticing discounts available and were maintaining their initial contracts, irrespective of the tariff applied. In addition, a further number of those that have switched have only switched once, the report said. The largest reduction in the standard electricity tariff for new entrants was offered by Energia, the report found, while in the gas market, the largest reduction was offered by Flogas. As of November 2016, the difference between the highest-priced standard plan and lowest-priced discounted plan was €330 for domestic electricity and €197 for domestic gas, based on typical average consumption levels.

***

MEE HEADS €4.5m FUNDING ROUND FOR GLOBAL SHARES - Aristocrats and leading Irish entrepreneurs have stumped up more than €4.5m in funding for Cork-based financial services firm Global Shares.

Among those who have invested in the company is technology guru Pearse Mee. He has injected €900,000 into the Cork business via a company in Jersey. Mr Mee reaped as much as €94m in 2014 from the sale of his AMT-Sybex software firm to outsourced services giant Capita. Mr Mee's investment in Global Shares was the single biggest tranche received by the firm in the latest funding round, says the Irish Independent. Fexco founder Brian McCarthy, Blarney Castle owner Sir Charles Colthurst and KPMG partner Eoghan Quigley are also among those who have invested, as have Global Shares executives including Helix Healthcare founder David Raethorne. Global Shares was founded in 2005. The founder and former CEO of IFG, Richard Hayes, later led an investment group that took a significant interest in the Cork firm. He is now chairman of Global Shares, whose CEO is Tim Houstoun. The company has developed software used by companies to manage their employee equity plans.

***

DONALD TRUMP'S ACTIONS 'COULD HURT IRISH TOURISM TO US' - The American holiday market is becoming more lucrative than ever but US president Donald Trump’s action on immigration could stall progress, according to the CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

Pat Dawson told the Irish Examiner that many Irish holidaymakers felt increasingly uneasy about the welcome they would get in Mr Trump’s America - a factor that could stymie the increase in numbers of visitors looking to the likes of Florida and California, as old favourites such as Turkey and Tunisia fell by the wayside. The ITAA represents 100 travel agents and 70 other sales outlets. Mr Dawson echoed Thomas Cook’s outlook which showed bookings to Turkey and north Africa suffered due to security concerns. Thomas Cook said it was cautious about the rest of the year due to political and economic uncertainty, sending its shares down sharply, even though the tour operator produced solid first-quarter results and a rise in summer bookings.

***

GOLDMAN SACHS CALLS TIME ON LONDON DIVISION OF ITS INTERNAL HEDGE FUND - Goldman Sachs is shutting down the London operations of its internal hedge fund, closing a chapter in a unit that ranked as one of the biggest launches to date.

Goldman Sachs Investment Partners started in 2008 with total assets of $7 billion, including $2 billion of Goldman’s own money. But performance was patchy and a few years ago the bank began pulling money out of the fund to comply with the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, part of which requires big banks to limit their investments in hedge and private equity funds. About eight London-based employees were recently told to move to Goldman’s global headquarters in Manhattan, or find a new job internally, says the Financial Times. A person familiar with the reshuffle, which was first reported by Reuters, said it was triggered by the retirement of Nick Advani, a managing director who led the hedge fund from London and said last June he would be stepping down from his role. Another managing director, Raluca Ragab, who had been leading the London-based team after Mr Advani stepped down, will leave Goldman once the move is complete.