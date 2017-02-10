Britain's Nationwide Building Society said that pretax profit for the first nine months of its financial year fell by 16% year on year as increasing competition and low interest rates continued to pressure earnings.

Nationwide, Britain's second-biggest mortgage provider, boosted lending to homeowners by 11% to £26.2 billion in the nine months to December 31 thanks to rising deposits from its savers.

However, the net interest margin, which reflects the gap between what the society pays savers and what it charges borrowers, declined to 1.33% from 1.56% the same time a year earlier.

Nationwide said it expects low rates to continue to squeeze margins.

In a further sign of the worsening outlook for the British economy, Nationwide said it booked £111m of provisions against losses on loans for the nine months, up from £9m the same time the previous year.