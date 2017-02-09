Thomson Reuters has reported a higher quarterly net profit today, reflecting a gain on the sale of a business, and said it expected revenue to grow this year at a low single-digit percentage rate.

The news and information company reported net earnings of $2.24 billion, or $3.03 per share, compared with $417 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and earnings from discontinued operations, the company earned 60 cents per share, two cents above the analysts' average forecast,

Revenue of $2.86 billion was slightly below Wall Street estimates of $2.89 billion. In the largest segment, Financial and Risk, sales rose 1% to $1.5 billion.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg and News Corp's Dow Jones unit. The Reuters unit's sales rose 5% in the fourth quarter to $77m.

Thomson Reuters said its board had approved a two-cent increase to its annual dividend, to $1.38 per share, and would boost its stock buyback by $1 billion.

The company said it aimed to accelerate revenue growth in 2017, forecasting a low-single digit sales increase, before currency, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, in line with current Wall Street estimates.

In the year just ended, currency had weighed on revenue, which dipped 1%, the company said.