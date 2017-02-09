Coca-Cola has reported better than expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its fizzy drinks in North America, its biggest market.

Volume sales rose 1% in North America, including a 1% growth in sales of its carbonated soda drinks such as Sprite and Fanta.

However, global volume sales for the company fell 1% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders more than halved to $550m, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth quarter included a $919m charge related to the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations in North America.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share, in line with the average analysts' estimate, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company said its net operating revenue fell about 6% to $9.41 billion, the seventh drop in a row, but better than analysts' estimates of $9.13 billion.