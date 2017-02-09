There's still a substantial gap between the average weekly earnings of a man and that of a woman in Ireland, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Using data for 2014, the average male weekly earning was €759.72, while that of a woman stood at €578.53.

The average weekly earning for all employments here increased by 1% between 2011 and 2014, according to the figures.

It stood at €668.88 in 2014, up from €662.23 in 2011 and €662.58 in 2013.

Those working in the public sector were paid more than their private sector counterparts in 2014, according to the data.

However, average public sector earnings declined between 2011 and 2014 while those in the private sector increased.

In 2014, the average private sector worker earned €609.88 per week, up from €592.58 in 2011.

A worker in the public sector earned on average €883.16 in 2014, down from €895.03 three years earlier.