The National Management Treasury Agency said it has today successfully completed an auction of €1.25 billion of two Irish Government bonds.

€600m of a Treasury Bond which will mature in 2022 and €650m of a Treasury Bond which will mature in 2026 were sold at today's auction.

The NTMA has now issued €5.25 billion from its stated target range of €9 to €13 billion in the bond markets this year.

The 2022 bond was sold at a yield of 0.088%, while the 2026 bond saw a yield of 1.026%.